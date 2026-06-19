Jun 19, 2026

Spanish artists you didn't know about

Aanya Mehta

Ángeles Santos Torroella

She gained acclaim as a teenager for her monumental work A World, now considered a masterpiece of Spanish modernism.

Source: wikimedia commons

Antonio Saura

A leading figure in postwar Spanish art, Saura's expressive and often haunting works helped redefine abstract painting in Spain.

Source: wikimedia commons

Elena del Rivero

A contemporary multidisciplinary artist, del Rivero explores memory, identity, and displacement through installations, textiles, and mixed media works.

Source: wikimedia commons

Joaquín Sorolla

Known as the "Master of Light," Sorolla captured Mediterranean beaches, gardens, and everyday life with dazzling impressionistic brushwork.

Source: wikimedia commons

José Guerrero

Influenced by Abstract Expressionism, Guerrero became known for his vibrant colour fields and energetic compositions.

Source: wikimedia commons

Maruja Mallo

A pioneering Surrealist and member of Spain's Generation of '27, Mallo created bold, imaginative works that challenged conventions and celebrated modernity.

Source: wikimedia commons

Miquel Barceló

One of Spain's most celebrated living artists, Barceló is known for his richly textured paintings, ceramics, and monumental public artworks inspired by nature and travel.

Source: wikimedia commons

Remedios Varo

Although she spent much of her career in Mexico, Varo was born in Spain and produced dreamlike paintings filled with alchemy, mysticism, and science.

Source: wikimedia commons

Iconic artworks that highlight human anatomy