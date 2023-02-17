Puppet fest returns to Chandigarh after three-year hiatus
Ishara International Puppet Theatre Festival was held simultaneously at Delhi and Chandigarh after a gap of three years, owing to the pandemic.
The festival was held at Tagore Theatre in Chandigarh from February 13 to 16.
Organised by Ishara Puppet Theatre Trust and Teamwork Arts, the festival brought together puppeteers, artists and performers from across the globe to celebrate the ancient form of storytelling.
A Korean performance, “Korea Puppet Fantasy” directed by Bonsuk Kim, showed Korea’s rich cultural heritage through puppets, dance and music.
A non-verbal performance, “Il Fil’armonico” directed by Agostino Cacciabue from Italy, told stories and comic vignettes inspired from the director’s own life.
Hungary’s Kámfor Musical Puppet Theatre presented “The Dragon and the Devil”, a performance based on traditional Hungarian folktales of magic, adventure and mystery.
