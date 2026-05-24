May 24, 2026

Paintings That Were Banned from Public Display

Aanya Mehta

Guernica

While now iconic, Guernica was politically sensitive and not allowed to return to Spain until democracy was restored, symbolising resistance against war.

Source: wikipedia

Liberty Leading the People

After its debut in 1830, this iconic painting was considered too politically provocative and was removed from public view for years. Its revolutionary message made authorities uneasy.

Source: wikipedia

Saturn Devouring His Son

Part of Goya’s “Black Paintings,” this disturbing work shocked viewers with its raw depiction of violence and madness, often kept from public display in its early years.

Source: wikipedia

Spirit of the Dead Watching

This haunting painting stirred discomfort for its subject and themes, raising ethical debates and criticism over Gauguin’s life and work.

Source: wikipedia

The Death of Marat

A powerful image of a murdered revolutionary leader, this painting was controversial for its political messaging and was restricted in different periods due to its propaganda value.

Source: wikipedia

The Gross Clinic

Rejected from exhibition in 1876 for being too graphic, this painting shows a real surgical procedure in vivid detail, something audiences at the time found deeply unsettling.

Source: wikipedia

The Holy Virgin Mary

This modern artwork sparked major controversy in 1999 for its unconventional materials and depiction of religious imagery, leading to calls for its removal.

Source: wikipedia

Thérèse Dreaming

This painting has faced repeated calls for removal in modern times due to its depiction of a young girl, sparking ongoing debates about art and ethics.

Source: wikipedia

Iconic murals around the world dedicated to famous figures