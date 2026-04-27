Apr 27, 2026

The oldest art schools in the world

Aanya Mehta

Academy of Fine Arts Vienna

Founded in 1692, it has been central to European art education for centuries.

Source: wikimedia commons

Accademia di Belle Arti di Firenze

Established in 1577, it played a key role in shaping Baroque art and training artists in Rome.

Source: wikimedia commons

Accademia di San Luca

Established in 1577, it played a key role in shaping Baroque art and training artists in Rome.

Source: wikimedia commons

Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts

Founded in 1805, it is the oldest art museum and school in the United States.

Source: wikimedia commons

Prussian Academy of Arts

Established in 1696, it contributed significantly to German and European artistic traditions.

Source: wikimedia commons

Royal Academy of Arts

Founded in 1768, it remains one of the most prestigious art institutions in the world.

Source: wikimedia commons

Sir J. J. School of Art

Established in 1857, it played a major role in shaping modern Indian art movements.

Source: wikimedia commons

École des Beaux-Arts

Dating back to the 17th century, this school shaped European academic art traditions.

Source: wikimedia commons

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