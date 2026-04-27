The oldest art schools in the world

Apr 27, 2026
Founded in 1692, it has been central to European art education for centuries.
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Established in 1577, it played a key role in shaping Baroque art and training artists in Rome.
Source: wikimedia commons
Established in 1577, it played a key role in shaping Baroque art and training artists in Rome.
Source: wikimedia commons
Founded in 1805, it is the oldest art museum and school in the United States.
Source: wikimedia commons
Established in 1696, it contributed significantly to German and European artistic traditions.
Source: wikimedia commons
Founded in 1768, it remains one of the most prestigious art institutions in the world.
Source: wikimedia commons
Established in 1857, it played a major role in shaping modern Indian art movements.
Source: wikimedia commons
Dating back to the 17th century, this school shaped European academic art traditions.
Source: wikimedia commons
Famous Artists Who Hated Their Own Work