Of the complexities of the human mind and emotions
Science Gallery Bengaluru's recently-concluded exhibition -- PSYCHE -- explored the human mind and the complexities of emotions
Black Men’s Minds’ is an audio-visual installation that rests upon the voices of black men who are often missing in conversations on mental health, trauma, and stigma
The 45-day exhibition ongoing was developed in collaboration with National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS), The Wellbeing Project and Museum Dr Guislain, Ghent
Curated by the Science Gallery Bengaluru team, PSYCHE brought together philosophers, neuroscientists, artists, psychologists, filmmakers, sociologists, writers and performers.
the exhibition featured 10 exhibits, six films and 40+ live programmes including workshops, masterclasses and public lectures.
‘The Serpent of A Thousand Coils’ gives participants of the game an empathetic insight into the minds of people with Obsessive Compulsive Disorde
The Asylum prompts reflections on institutionalisation, treatment, and care of people diagnosed with mental illnesses.
