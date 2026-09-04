New museums worth exploring around the world

Sep 04, 2026
Dataland, created by artist Refik Anadol and Efsun Erkiliç, is dedicated to AI-generated and data-driven art. Located at The Grand LA, the museum explores machine learning, environmental data and immersive digital installations, including works based on Anadol Studio's Large Nature Model. It opened in May 2026.
Source: official instagram page
After years of delays, the long-awaited Guggenheim Abu Dhabi is scheduled to open on December 11, 2026. Designed by architect Frank Gehry, the striking museum on Saadiyat Island will focus on modern and contemporary art from around the world, across painting, sculpture, film, digital art and installation.
Source: official instagram page
The former Museum of London is getting a new home and a new identity as London Museum at Smithfield. Scheduled to reopen toward the end of 2026, it will explore the city's history through millions of objects, from Roman London and medieval life to the Suffragettes, Mary Quant and contemporary street art.
Source: official instagram page
Opening in September 2026, the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art will explore the many ways humans tell stories through visual culture. Its collection spans illustration, comics, photography, cinema and popular imagery, with works by Frida Kahlo, Norman Rockwell, Beatrix Potter and Jack Kirby, alongside props and archives from George Lucas's filmmaking career.
Source: official instagram page
India's first immersive language museum, Museum of Word, opened at the National Library in Kolkata in July 2026. The museum explores the evolution and diversity of language through immersive experiences, offering visitors a new way to engage with India's linguistic heritage. It adds a distinctly Indian voice to the growing wave of innovative museum experiences opening around the world in 2026.
Source: official website
Opening on November 7, 2026, Powerhouse Parramatta is a major new cultural institution in western Sydney. The 33,000-square-metre project will feature more than 3,000 objects at launch, alongside exhibition spaces, residential studios and STEM learning facilities, with a strong focus on reaching Sydney's diverse western suburbs.
Source: official instagram page
Part of the Victoria and Albert Museum's expansion in east London, V&A East Museum is among the major cultural openings of 2026. The project forms part of the transformation of the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park into a major cultural destination, bringing design and art collections to a new generation of visitors.
Source: official website
The Light has transformed Durham's former Light Infantry Museum and Art Gallery into a new contemporary art and museum space. Opened in August 2026, its inaugural programme combines military history with works by artists including Tracey Emin, Steve McQueen, Olafur Eliasson and Dan Flavin.
Source: official website
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