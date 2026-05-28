Most famous sculptures ever created

May 28, 2026
Housed in the Louvre, this armless marble statue is celebrated for its elegance and mystery, symbolising ideal beauty in classical art.
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Discovered in Rome in 1506, this dramatic marble sculpture captures intense human suffering and movement, making it one of the most powerful works of classical art ever created.
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These massive stone figures, carved by the Rapa Nui people, continue to intrigue scholars with their scale and symbolism.
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This moving sculpture depicts the Virgin Mary holding Christ, renowned for its emotional depth and flawless marble carving.
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An extraordinary collection of life sized clay soldiers created to guard China’s first emperor in the afterlife.
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One of the world’s oldest monumental sculptures, the Sphinx blends human and lion forms and remains shrouded in mystery.
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A masterpiece of Renaissance sculpture, David captures human strength, balance, and perfection, standing as a symbol of artistic genius.
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Originally part of The Gates of Hell, this sculpture has become an enduring symbol of contemplation and intellectual struggle.
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Paintings That Were Banned from Public Display