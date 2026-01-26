Most famous Frida Kahlo paintings

Jan 26, 2026
One of her most emotionally raw works, this painting addresses miscarriage and reproductive trauma. Frida lies bleeding on a hospital bed, connected by red cords to symbolic objects.
Source: frida kahlo foundation
This surreal painting explores emotional trauma and memory after Frida’s separation from Diego Rivera. A bleeding, oversized heart lies outside her body, while her detached torso stands rigid and exposed. The work reflects how heartbreak, for Frida, was not abstract—it was physical, visceral, and impossible to separate from the self.
Source: frida kahlo foundation
Frida presents herself wearing a traditional Tehuana headdress, with Diego Rivera’s face on her forehead. The painting reflects obsession, devotion, and cultural identity.
Source: wikimedia commons
Painted after cutting her hair short, this portrait challenges gender norms and traditional femininity. She wears a man’s suit, holding scissors, surrounded by severed locks.
Source: wikimedia commons
This striking self portrait uses symbolism intensely: thorns piercing her skin, a dead hummingbird, and animals representing pain, resilience, and Mexican folklore.
Source: wikimedia commons
Painted after spinal surgery, this work depicts Frida’s body split open to reveal a shattered column. Nails pierce her skin, visually translating chronic pain and physical endurance.
Source: facebook (frida kahlo group)
One of her most iconic paintings, it shows two versions of Frida seated side by side, hearts exposed and connected. It reflects her emotional turmoil after divorcing Diego Rivera and explores identity, heartbreak, and duality.
Source: wikimedia commons
Frida depicts herself as a deer pierced by arrows, combining Aztec symbolism with Christian imagery. It represents emotional suffering and physical vulnerability.
Source: wikimedia commons
