Jan 26, 2026

Most famous Frida Kahlo paintings

Aanya Mehta

Henry Ford Hospital (1932)

One of her most emotionally raw works, this painting addresses miscarriage and reproductive trauma. Frida lies bleeding on a hospital bed, connected by red cords to symbolic objects.

Source: frida kahlo foundation

Memory Or The Heart (1937)

This surreal painting explores emotional trauma and memory after Frida’s separation from Diego Rivera. A bleeding, oversized heart lies outside her body, while her detached torso stands rigid and exposed. The work reflects how heartbreak, for Frida, was not abstract—it was physical, visceral, and impossible to separate from the self.

Source: frida kahlo foundation

Self Portrait as a Tehuana (Diego on My Mind) (1943)

Frida presents herself wearing a traditional Tehuana headdress, with Diego Rivera’s face on her forehead. The painting reflects obsession, devotion, and cultural identity.

Source: wikimedia commons

Self-Portrait with Cropped Hair (1940)

Painted after cutting her hair short, this portrait challenges gender norms and traditional femininity. She wears a man’s suit, holding scissors, surrounded by severed locks.

Source: wikimedia commons

Self-Portrait with Thorn Necklace and Hummingbird (1940)

This striking self portrait uses symbolism intensely: thorns piercing her skin, a dead hummingbird, and animals representing pain, resilience, and Mexican folklore.

Source: wikimedia commons

The Broken Column (1944)

Painted after spinal surgery, this work depicts Frida’s body split open to reveal a shattered column. Nails pierce her skin, visually translating chronic pain and physical endurance.

Source: facebook (frida kahlo group)

The Two Fridas (1939)

One of her most iconic paintings, it shows two versions of Frida seated side by side, hearts exposed and connected. It reflects her emotional turmoil after divorcing Diego Rivera and explores identity, heartbreak, and duality.

Source: wikimedia commons

The Wounded Deer (1946)

Frida depicts herself as a deer pierced by arrows, combining Aztec symbolism with Christian imagery. It represents emotional suffering and physical vulnerability.

Source: wikimedia commons

