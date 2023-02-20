Meena Yadav’s works celebrate the ‘Tranquility of Nature’
Recently, artist Meena Yadav showcased her colourful works that resembled the diversities of life and nature at her solo show titled, 'Tranquility of Nature'. The exhibition was hosted by India Habitat Centre.
The show included various paintings that represented contrasted worlds depicting the peace, something that is much-needed in nature.
For the serenity of nature, it is of utmost importance to showcase the varied dimensions of the same through varieties of colours on the canvas.
The seamless transition from earthy to darker colours created room for interpretation.
Meena Yadav has been pursuing art professionally for the last 15 years.
She said that abstract art requires a flow of thoughts and a story in the painter’s mind, something she personally cannot confine to a single time period or duration during the day.
