‘Line is Life’ – a solo exhibition of 100 art works
Palette Art Gallery at Delhi’s Triveni Kala Sangam is currently hosting a exhibition of 100 artworks by renowned Bhopal-based artist Yusuf.
The solo show will be on view will March 11.
Curated by Prayag Shukla, the show will be accompanied by the screening of a film on Yusuf by Dr Shruti Lakhanpal Tandon, and a poetry reading by Joshnaa Banerjee Adwanii.
The exhibition promises to be a unique experience for art lovers and enthusiasts.
The drawings are intricate, detailed and engage the viewer in a conversation.
Each drawing tells a story and takes the viewer on a journey of exploration and discovery.
Add a colourful twist to your curd rice
These quick tips will help keep strawberry legs at bay
How does alcohol affect your health
When is Holi Festival in 2023?
ALSO CHECK OUT:
Click or Scan here to read the article
View More