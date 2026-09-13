Korean artists you probably didn't know about

Sep 13, 2026
One of South Korea's most celebrated female artists, Chun Kyung-ja was renowned for her vibrant portraits of women, exotic landscapes, and dreamlike imagery that drew from her travels and imagination.
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Best known for his translucent fabric installations, Do Ho Suh recreates homes, hallways, and architectural spaces from memory. His work explores identity, migration, belonging, and the meaning of home, making him one of Korea's most globally recognized contemporary artists.
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Another pioneer of the Dansaekhwa movement, Ha Chong-hyun developed his signature Conjunction series by pushing thick paint through coarse hemp canvas, creating richly textured abstract surfaces.
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A pioneer of Korean abstract art, Kim Whanki blended traditional Korean aesthetics with modern abstraction. His mesmerizing dot paintings are among the most valuable works in Korean art history.
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One of South Korea's most influential contemporary artists, Lee Bul is known for her futuristic sculptures, immersive installations, and thought-provoking works that explore identity, gender, technology, and utopian ideals. Her art has been exhibited at major museums, including the Metropolitan Museum of Art, MoMA, and the Venice Biennale.
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Known for his expressive paintings of oxen and family life, Lee Jung-seob created deeply emotional works shaped by the hardships of the Korean War. Today, he is regarded as one of Korea's most beloved modern painters.
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An influential painter, sculptor, and philosopher, Lee Ufan co-founded Japan's Mono-ha movement. His minimalist works explore the relationship between space, materials, and perception, earning him international acclaim.
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A leading figure of the Dansaekhwa (monochrome painting) movement, Yun Hyong-keun became known for minimalist compositions using deep blue and burnt umber, inspired by nature and spirituality.
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