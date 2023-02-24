Know more about kintsugi

Kintsugi is an ancient Japanese art form of putting broken pottery pieces back together using gold powder, rather than rejoining ceramic pieces with a camouflaged adhesive.
According to mymodernmet.com, Kintsugi is “the centuries-old Japanese art of fixing broken pottery."
Rather than rejoining ceramic pieces with a camouflaged adhesive, the kintsugi technique employs a special tree sap lacquer dusted with powdered gold, silver, or platinum.
Once completed, beautiful seams of gold glint in the conspicuous cracks of ceramic wares, giving a one-of-a-kind appearance to each ‘repaired’ piece”.
The art form gained so much popularity that people would intentionally break pottery and repair it with gold as it would increase its value.
Kintsugi is rooted in the philosophy of accepting our flaws, shortcomings, brokenness and failure.