Image source: Swasti Pachauri
Inside Surajkund Mela 2023
Image source: Swasti Pachauri
Concluding on February 19 this year, Surajkund Mela is organised every year to encourage and nourish craft-based livelihoods, traditions, and tourism.
Image source: Swasti Pachauri
It is helmed by the Department of Tourism, Government of Haryana and Surajkund Mela Authority in collaboration with Union Ministries of Tourism, Textiles, Culture and External Affairs.
Image source: Swasti Pachauri
Dotted with deciduous flora, and nestled amid the rocky terrain of the Aravallis, Surajkund Mela is a melting pot of different cultures, bringing alive the diversity that characterises India.
Image source: Swasti Pachauri
Its central focus is to offer a rich mélange of arts, crafts, local cuisines, traditions, and heritage to a global audience.
Image source: Swasti Pachauri
Folk artists, dancers, musicians, and singers from different states of India represent the country’s rich cultural ethos.
Image source: Swasti Pachauri
International performers and troupes, too, participate in this Mela, performing their craft, usually at the chaupals and amphitheatres.
