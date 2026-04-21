Apr 21, 2026

Indian Classical Dance Forms That Deserve More Spotlight

Aanya Mehta

Chhau

Chhau is a powerful dance from eastern India that combines martial arts, acrobatics, and mythology. Performed during festivals like Chaitra Parva, it often depicts stories from the Ramayana and Mahabharata with dramatic masks and movements.

Source: wikimedia commons

Gaudiya Nritya

Revived in recent decades, Gaudiya Nritya traces its roots to ancient Bengal and temple traditions. It integrates expressive storytelling, devotional themes, and classical technique, making it one of the most underrated revival forms in India.

Source: wikimedia commons

Kuchipudi

Though recognised, Kuchipudi is still less explored globally. It combines dance with theatrical storytelling, and performers often execute complex sequences like dancing on a brass plate (Tarangam).

Source: wikimedia commons

Lavani

Lavani is a high energy dance form from Maharashtra, known for its rhythmic beats, expressive storytelling, and powerful performances. While often labelled folk, its structure and technique make it an important cultural art form that deserves more recognition.

Source: wikimedia commons

Manipuri

Manipuri dance is deeply spiritual, often centred around the Ras Leela of Radha and Krishna. Its flowing movements, soft footwork, and elaborate costumes make it distinct from more rhythmic classical forms.

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Mohiniyattam

Often overshadowed by Kathakali, Mohiniyattam is known for its gentle, swaying movements and feminine grace (lasya). It tells stories from Hindu mythology with subtle expressions and elegant gestures.

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Sattriya

Originating in Assam’s monasteries, Sattriya was introduced by Srimanta Sankardev as a way to communicate mythological stories through performance. It blends dance, drama, and music, and was only officially recognised as a classical dance in 2000, making it one of the most overlooked forms today.

Source: wikimedia commons

Yakshagana

A vibrant blend of dance, drama, and music, Yakshagana from Karnataka features elaborate costumes, face paint, and improvised dialogue. Though not always classified strictly as classical, it carries strong classical influences and storytelling depth

Source: wikimedia commons

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