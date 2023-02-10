India Art Fair opens to public

Introducing its 14th edition as its most ambitious yet, director of India Art Fair, Jaya Ashokan, welcomed art viewers to the NSIC Exhibition Grounds in Okhla on the inaugural day of the four-day event on February 9.
Artworks have been presented by 71 art galleries and 14 institutions, apart from special projects.
With the display ranging from modern to contemporary, folk to digital, the wide spectrum is representative of the numerous strands that define India art in the present.
"The scale and diversity of the fair in 2023 reflects the expansion of the contemporary and modern art market across India and South Asia, as well as burgeoning interest from the international community," stated Ashokan.
The fair facade this year has been transformed by the Vayeda brothers, who in their work titled ‘Forest of the Future’ celebrate the Warli traditions, mythological stories and rituals.
The India Art Fair is on at NSIC Grounds, Okhla, till February 12.
