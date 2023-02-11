India Art Fair explores intersection between art and tech
The 14th edition of the much-awaited India Art Fair opened to the public at the NSIC Exhibition Grounds in Okhla on Thursday.
With an aim to “humanise technology and give a platform to digital artists”, the fair features a dedicated space for tech-meets-art projects and installations.
The fair includes works of ‘Digital Artists in Residence’, made on iPad Pro.
Artists Mira Felicia Malhotra, Gaurav Ogale, and Varun Desai created stunning artworks in response to the theme ‘Finding the Extraordinary in the Ordinary’.
These cutting-edge artworks will be on display at the India Fair till Sunday, February 12.
Visitors can also participate in sessions led by the artists and learn digital art skills on iPad, unlocking new styles and techniques.
