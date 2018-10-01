In pictures: Experiences of French and Indian painters of the 1970s
(Marc Riboud)
Some of these works are by Louis Rousselet, Marc Riboud, and many other works of modern European Masters.
(Atul Dodiya)
The exhibition is part of ‘Bonjour India 2022’, an artistic, cultural, educational, and literary festival that celebrates the partnership between India and France
(Source: Kiran Nadar Museum of Art)
Hindu Refugees at Railway Station in Calcutta, 1956
(Marc Riboud)
People gattering in Cattle fair in Sonpur, 1956
(Marc Riboud)
The Dhoti, Sonpur (Bihar), 1956
(Marc Riboud)
Young mother and child in Krishnanagar Refugee Camp, 1971
(Marc Riboud)
People gathering for religous pilgrimage at Sonpur
(Marc Riboud)