Iconic play from Kolkata opens national theatre festival
Created by Chetana to mark their 50th-anniversary last year, Jagannath was invited to open the Bharat Rang Mahotsav at Kamani Auditorium on February 14.
Bharat Rang Mahotsav national is a theatre festival organised by the National School of Drama in Delhi.
Created in 1977, Jagannath unfolds in a village in pre-Independent India and has an unlikely protagonist, a poor villager who is an underdog in every way.
Around him, though, the embers of dissent and protest have begun to flame against the zamindar.
The play is inspired by the novella, The True Story of Ah-Q by Chinese writer Lu Xun.
The production was revived last year after Chetana stopped performing Jagannath in 2014 to focus on new stories.
