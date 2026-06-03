Jun 03, 2026

Iconic artworks that highlight human anatomy

Aanya Mehta

Doryphoros

An ancient masterpiece by Polykleitos, demonstrating perfect proportions and balance in the human body.

Source: wikimedia commons

Study of Human Proportions

Da Vinci’s anatomical studies went beyond art, he dissected bodies to understand muscles, bones, and movement with scientific precision.

Source: wikimedia commons

The Anatomy Lesson of Dr. Nicolaes Tulp

Rembrandt captures a real anatomical dissection, blending science, education, and art.

Source: wikimedia commons

The Creation of Adam

Painted by Michelangelo, this masterpiece showcases detailed musculature and idealised human form.

Source: wikimedia commons

The Last Judgment

A dramatic display of the human body in motion, filled with powerful anatomical detail and expressive figures.

Source: wikimedia commons

The Thinker

Auguste Rodin focused on muscular tension and posture to express deep thought and emotion.

Source: wikimedia commons

Venus de Milo

This classical sculpture highlights the elegance and natural curves of the human form, emphasising anatomical harmony.

Source: wikimedia commons

Vitruvian Man

Created by Leonardo da Vinci, this iconic drawing explores ideal human proportions and the connection between art and science.

Source: wikimedia commons

Legacy treasures unique to India