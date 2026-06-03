Iconic artworks that highlight human anatomy

Jun 03, 2026
An ancient masterpiece by Polykleitos, demonstrating perfect proportions and balance in the human body.
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Da Vinci’s anatomical studies went beyond art, he dissected bodies to understand muscles, bones, and movement with scientific precision.
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Rembrandt captures a real anatomical dissection, blending science, education, and art.
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Painted by Michelangelo, this masterpiece showcases detailed musculature and idealised human form.
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A dramatic display of the human body in motion, filled with powerful anatomical detail and expressive figures.
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Auguste Rodin focused on muscular tension and posture to express deep thought and emotion.
Source: wikimedia commons
This classical sculpture highlights the elegance and natural curves of the human form, emphasising anatomical harmony.
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Created by Leonardo da Vinci, this iconic drawing explores ideal human proportions and the connection between art and science.
Source: wikimedia commons
Legacy treasures unique to India