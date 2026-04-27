Apr 27, 2026

Honouring Raghu Rai: Iconic Works by the Photography Legend

Aanya Mehta

Dalai Lama, 1995

Raghu Rai captured his holiness the Dalai Lama in Dharamshala, circling his work around private, intimate moments from his life in exile.

Source: raghuraifoundation.org

Kolkata, 2004

Raghu Rai shot many such routinely photographs in various other cities as well, depicting the essence of the Indian population.

Source: raghuraifoundation.org

M.S. Subalaxmi, 1986

Rai captured Indian classical music maestros at various places across India, during their performances as well during their practice sessions.

Source: raghuraifoundation.org

Maharaja of Banaras, 1986

This photograph remains one of the most famous, early coloured photographs from India, taken during his assignment in Varanasi.

Source: raghuraifoundation.org

Mother Teresa, 1970

Rai captured one of the most impactful photographs of Mother Teresa and her life in Kolkata.

Source: raghuraifoundation.org

Mumbai, 1995

This is one of the many stunning photographs taken by Raghu Rai at the Church Gate station.

Source: raghuraifoundation.org

Pt. Ravi Shankar, 1986

Pt. Ravi Shankar captured by Rai during his time in Varanasi, in deep thought by the river Ganga.

Source: raghuraifoundation.org

Taj Mahal, 1982

A photograph that left a lasting impact, captured during his assignment about Taj Mahal.

Source: raghuraifoundation.org

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