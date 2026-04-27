Honouring Raghu Rai: Iconic Works by the Photography Legend

Apr 27, 2026
Raghu Rai captured his holiness the Dalai Lama in Dharamshala, circling his work around private, intimate moments from his life in exile.
Source: raghuraifoundation.org
Raghu Rai shot many such routinely photographs in various other cities as well, depicting the essence of the Indian population.
Source: raghuraifoundation.org
Rai captured Indian classical music maestros at various places across India, during their performances as well during their practice sessions.
Source: raghuraifoundation.org
This photograph remains one of the most famous, early coloured photographs from India, taken during his assignment in Varanasi.
Source: raghuraifoundation.org
Rai captured one of the most impactful photographs of Mother Teresa and her life in Kolkata.
Source: raghuraifoundation.org
This is one of the many stunning photographs taken by Raghu Rai at the Church Gate station.
Source: raghuraifoundation.org
Pt. Ravi Shankar captured by Rai during his time in Varanasi, in deep thought by the river Ganga.
Source: raghuraifoundation.org
A photograph that left a lasting impact, captured during his assignment about Taj Mahal.
Source: raghuraifoundation.org
The oldest art schools in the world