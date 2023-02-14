Google celebrates Valentine’s Day with a doodle
Image: Screengrab
Google is celebrating Valentine’s Day on Tuesday with an animated doodle, which shows two sad water droplets falling far apart, before they reunite to form a heart.
It is captioned with, ‘Rain or shine, will you be mine?’
It is said during the Middle Ages, countries like England and France believed, the day was the start of the mating season for birds.
They began associating this phenomenon with the concept of love, which later led to its celebration.
Valentine’s Day is also thought to have been named in honour of Saint Valentine, a third-century Roman Catholic priest, who died on February 14 in 270 AD.
Another legend says a Bishop named Saint Valentine of Terni was the true namesake of the holiday.
