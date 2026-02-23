Why March is the Best Month for Festival Lovers

Feb 23, 2026
Known as the Festival of Colours, Holi celebrates the triumph of good over evil and the arrival of spring. People gather to play with colours, enjoy festive sweets, and celebrate with music and dance.
Source: unsplash
One of Africa’s biggest music events, this festival brings together international and local jazz artists for two days of world class performances.
Source: Cape Town International Jazz Festival official website
March marks the beginning of cherry blossom season in many parts of Japan. Locals and visitors gather for hanami (flower viewing) picnics under blooming sakura trees.
Source: unsplash
Held in Valencia, Las Fallas features elaborate papier mâché sculptures that are displayed for days before being dramatically set ablaze in a spectacular finale.
Source: unsplash
Celebrated in Punjab, this unique festival showcases Sikh martial arts, mock battles, processions, and community feasts, reflecting courage and spiritual strength.
Source: wikimedia commons
The Balinese New Year is observed with a full day of silence, meditation, and self-reflection. The night before features dramatic ogoh-ogoh parades to drive away negative spirits.
Source: unsplash
Celebrated on March 17, this lively festival honours Irish heritage with parades, traditional music, dancing, and a sea of green in cities across the globe.
Source: unsplash
South by Southwest in Austin, Texas, is a major cultural event that blends film, music, technology, and innovation, attracting creators and audiences from around the world.
Source: SXSW festival website
