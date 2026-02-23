Feb 23, 2026

Why March is the Best Month for Festival Lovers

Aanya Mehta

Holi, India

Known as the Festival of Colours, Holi celebrates the triumph of good over evil and the arrival of spring. People gather to play with colours, enjoy festive sweets, and celebrate with music and dance.

Cape Town International Jazz Festival, South Africa

One of Africa’s biggest music events, this festival brings together international and local jazz artists for two days of world class performances.

Cherry Blossom Festival, Japan

March marks the beginning of cherry blossom season in many parts of Japan. Locals and visitors gather for hanami (flower viewing) picnics under blooming sakura trees.

Las Fallas, Spain

Held in Valencia, Las Fallas features elaborate papier mâché sculptures that are displayed for days before being dramatically set ablaze in a spectacular finale.

Hola Mohalla, India

Celebrated in Punjab, this unique festival showcases Sikh martial arts, mock battles, processions, and community feasts, reflecting courage and spiritual strength.

Nyepi, Bali, Indonesia

The Balinese New Year is observed with a full day of silence, meditation, and self-reflection. The night before features dramatic ogoh-ogoh parades to drive away negative spirits.

St. Patrick’s Day, Ireland

Celebrated on March 17, this lively festival honours Irish heritage with parades, traditional music, dancing, and a sea of green in cities across the globe.

SXSW, United States

South by Southwest in Austin, Texas, is a major cultural event that blends film, music, technology, and innovation, attracting creators and audiences from around the world.

