Iconic murals around the world dedicated to famous figures

May 21, 2026
Murals of Marley capture the spirit of reggae and resistance, making him an enduring cultural icon in Jamaica and beyond.
Source: facebook: Police Civilian Oversight Authority Jamaica
Argentina’s football legend is immortalised in countless murals across Buenos Aires, celebrating his larger than life personality and unmatched legacy.
Source: buenoairesstreetart.com
Her striking image, flowers in hair and bold gaze, dominates walls across Mexico City, symbolising resilience, identity, and artistic rebellion.
Source: buenoairesstreetart.com
Following his passing, Los Angeles became a canvas of remembrance, with emotional murals celebrating Kobe’s legacy and impact.
Source: wikimedia commons
Mandela’s smiling face appears on walls across South Africa, representing freedom, resilience, and unity.
Source: instagram: ulonwabo
Often depicted with warmth and grace, these murals honour Diana’s compassion and global influence.
Source: instagram: signsbyseasalt
Across India, murals of Dr. Ambedkar stand as symbols of equality, justice, and the ongoing fight for social reform.
Source: facebook: mount abu public school
The famous Brixton mural of Bowie, with his lightning bolt makeup, has become a pilgrimage site for fans worldwide.
Source: facebook: new wave world
Artworks that inspired this year’s Met Gala looks