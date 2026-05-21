May 21, 2026

Iconic murals around the world dedicated to famous figures

Aanya Mehta

Bob Marley, Kingston

Murals of Marley capture the spirit of reggae and resistance, making him an enduring cultural icon in Jamaica and beyond.

Source: facebook: Police Civilian Oversight Authority Jamaica

Diego Maradona, Buenos Aires

Argentina’s football legend is immortalised in countless murals across Buenos Aires, celebrating his larger than life personality and unmatched legacy.

Source: buenoairesstreetart.com

Frida Kahlo, Mexico City

Her striking image, flowers in hair and bold gaze, dominates walls across Mexico City, symbolising resilience, identity, and artistic rebellion.

Source: buenoairesstreetart.com

Kobe Bryant, Los Angeles

Following his passing, Los Angeles became a canvas of remembrance, with emotional murals celebrating Kobe’s legacy and impact.

Source: wikimedia commons

Nelson Mandela, Cape Town

Mandela’s smiling face appears on walls across South Africa, representing freedom, resilience, and unity.

Source: instagram: ulonwabo

Princess Diana, London

Often depicted with warmth and grace, these murals honour Diana’s compassion and global influence.

Source: instagram: signsbyseasalt

B. R. Ambedkar, India

Across India, murals of Dr. Ambedkar stand as symbols of equality, justice, and the ongoing fight for social reform.

Source: facebook: mount abu public school

David Bowie, London

The famous Brixton mural of Bowie, with his lightning bolt makeup, has become a pilgrimage site for fans worldwide.

Source: facebook: new wave world

Artworks that inspired this year’s Met Gala looks