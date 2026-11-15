Famous artworks by Georgia O' Keeffe worth taking a look

Nov 15, 2026
One of O’Keeffe’s best-known flower paintings, Black Iris presents an enlarged close-up of a dark iris. Its layered petals, deep colours and flowing shapes transform an ordinary flower into an almost abstract composition. The painting is part of the collection of the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
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One of her most recognisable works, this painting features a bleached cow's skull against bands of red, white and blue. O’Keeffe used the skull as a symbol of the American Southwest, drawing attention to the beauty she found in objects left behind in the desert. The artwork is part of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's collection.
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This striking work features a large animal skull suspended above a desert landscape, with distant mountains and an expansive sky in the background. O’Keeffe uses scale and placement to create an unusual relationship between the natural object and its surroundings. It is among her notable paintings inspired by the landscapes of New Mexico.
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This painting features a large white jimson weed flower surrounded by green leaves against a blue background. O’Keeffe magnifies the flower, allowing viewers to notice its delicate structure and dramatic curves. The work gained further attention when it sold for $44.4 million at auction in 2014, setting a record at the time for an artwork by a woman artist. It belongs to Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art.
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In Oriental Poppies, O’Keeffe paints two large red-orange poppy flowers that dominate the canvas. Their dark centres and overlapping petals draw attention to the intricate details of the blooms. The painting is an example of her ability to make natural subjects appear monumental. It is held by the Frederick R. Weisman Art Museum at the University of Minnesota.
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Moving away from flowers, this painting captures New York's urban landscape at night. The illuminated American Radiator Building rises dramatically against the dark sky, reflecting O’Keeffe’s fascination with modern architecture and the city's changing skyline. The work is associated with the collections of Fisk University and Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art.
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Combining a ram's skull, a white hollyhock flower and the distant New Mexico landscape, this painting brings together several of O’Keeffe's recurring subjects. The floating skull and flower create an unusual composition against the expansive hills, highlighting her interest in the forms and contrasts of the natural world. The painting is housed at the Brooklyn Museum.
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One of O’Keeffe’s most ambitious works, Sky Above Clouds IV depicts an endless field of clouds viewed from above, inspired by the artist's experiences of flying. Measuring approximately 24 feet across, the enormous canvas transforms the sky into a rhythmic pattern of white clouds and blue spaces. It is part of the collection of the Art Institute of Chicago.
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