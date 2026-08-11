Explore these handloom cities across India

Aug 11, 2026
Located near Bhuj in Kutch, Bhujodi is a historic weaving village known for its handwoven shawls, stoles, and textiles. The Vankar community has preserved traditional weaving techniques while incorporating contemporary designs.
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Known for its lightweight and translucent fabrics, Chanderi produces elegant sarees that blend silk and cotton. The weave's delicate motifs and airy texture have made it famous for centuries.
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Known as the Silk City of India, Kanchipuram is celebrated for its luxurious silk sarees woven with pure mulberry silk and rich zari work. These heirloom-quality textiles are prized across the country for their durability and craftsmanship.
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Situated along the Narmada River, Maheshwar is celebrated for its graceful Maheshwari sarees, distinguished by reversible borders, subtle stripes, and timeless geometric patterns inspired by the region's architecture.
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Nestled in Odisha's Cuttack district, Maniabandha is renowned for its intricate Bandha (Ikat) weaving tradition. The village produces stunning handwoven textiles featuring geometric and mythological motifs that reflect centuries of craftsmanship.
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Once a thriving centre of Bengal's silk trade, Murshidabad is famous for its fine silk sarees and fabrics. The region's weaving heritage continues to support artisans who preserve traditional techniques passed down through generations.
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Often called the "Manchester of the East," Sualkuchi is India's largest silk-weaving center. The town is renowned for producing exquisite Muga, Eri, and Pat silk, unique to Assam.
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The ancient city of Varanasi is synonymous with the iconic Banarasi saree. Its master weavers create elaborate brocades and zari patterns that have become a hallmark of Indian textile heritage.
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