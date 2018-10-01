Exhibition reflects on cosmos, humans during the pandemic
A recent solo exhibition reflected on pandemic experiences of humans.
Source: Divyaman Singh
Titled Esoteric, the painting exhibition by artist Divyaman Singh depicted a collective conscience’s journey: from despair to hope and living in harmony with elements around us through the pandemic.
The exhibition, which was at display till March 7, 2022 at The Stainless Gallery, New Friends Colony, New Delhi, presented an undertone of mystique of the universe that the human mind is yet to unleash.
The exhibition presented a series of unpretentious yet profound paintings that are easy to connect with and push one towards celebrating elements and people alike, stated the release.
Stories of convoluted thoughts, deserted hearts and streets in the midst of nature finding its ground yet again, flourishing and rejuvenating were showcased in this series.
A self-taught artist, Divyaman Singh who is based in Noida, works with oil and acrylic on canvas.
His paintings often depict emotions and natural beauty.