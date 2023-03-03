Exhibition of unseen paintings from 19th-20th Century Bengal
The new art exhibition, until March 12, is titled Mythological Oil Paintings: 19th and early 20th century of Bengal.
It is on display at Surrendra Paul Art Gallery, A Block, Vasant Vihar, New Delhi.
Curated by Jyotirmoy Bhattacharya, the paintings capture the works of European artists who came to India at the end of the 18th century.
They mainly focused to make paintings of different unseen places in India and send them to their own countries.
Through this, they wanted to create awareness among their countrymen about the Indian subcontinent
The themes of the paintings were mainly lifestyles of the native Indian people.
