Exhibition celebrates the life of Premola Ghose

Remembering Premola Ghose, the ever cheerful ex-chief of Delhi's cultural hub India International Center, a new art exhibition pays tribute.

The exhibition, titled Premola’s Wonderland: Vignettes of the personal and magical world of Premola Ghose, celebrates her outlook towards life and living.

Ghose, who passed away in 2019, was known to be 'quirky' with an often irreverent sense of humour.

The exhibited works, created between 1996 and 2018, reflect her personality as well as her passions.

Her 'deep interest in history and architecture' is also reflected in the works.

Working in the organisation for 40-odd years, Ghose's zest for travel both in India and abroad was legendary.

