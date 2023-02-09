Image Source: Ram Rehman
Exhibition celebrates the life of Premola Ghose
Image Source: IIC
Remembering Premola Ghose, the ever cheerful ex-chief of Delhi's cultural hub India International Center, a new art exhibition pays tribute.
Image Source: IIC
The exhibition, titled Premola’s Wonderland: Vignettes of the personal and magical world of Premola Ghose, celebrates her outlook towards life and living.
Image Source: IIC
Ghose, who passed away in 2019, was known to be 'quirky' with an often irreverent sense of humour.
Image Source: IIC
The exhibited works, created between 1996 and 2018, reflect her personality as well as her passions.
Image Source: IIC
Her 'deep interest in history and architecture' is also reflected in the works.
Image Source: IIC
Working in the organisation for 40-odd years, Ghose's zest for travel both in India and abroad was legendary.
