Apr 10, 2026

Meet the Women Who Revolutionised the Art World with Colour

Aanya Mehta

Amrita Sher-Gil

A pioneer of modern Indian art, Sher-Gil used rich earthy tones and deep reds to portray rural India with empathy and depth, blending European techniques with Indian themes.

Source: wikimedia commons

Carmen Herrera

Herrera’s minimalist works use sharp contrasts and bold blocks of colour. Though she gained recognition late in life, her precise, luminous compositions are unforgettable.

Source: wikimedia commons

Etel Adnan

Adnan’s small yet powerful landscapes are bursts of saturated colour, bright suns, intense blues, and glowing mountains, turning simplicity into poetry.

Source: drawing lab

Frida Kahlo

Known for her bold, symbolic self-portraits, Kahlo used vibrant reds, greens, and tropical hues to explore identity, pain, and Mexican culture. Her palette was as fearless as her life story.

Source: wikimedia commons

Georgia O'Keeffe

O’Keeffe transformed flowers, deserts, and bones into sweeping studies of colour and form. Her luminous canvases redefined how colour could evoke emotion and landscape.

Source: wikimedia commons

Hilma af Klint

Long before abstract art became mainstream, af Klint created spiritual, vividly coloured compositions filled with symbols, spirals, and radiant forms.

Source: wikimedia commons

Sonia Delaunay

A leader of the Orphism movement, Delaunay celebrated colour through abstract geometry. Her vibrant patterns extended beyond painting into fashion and textiles.

Source: wikimedia commons

Yayoi Kusama

Master of repetition and polka dots, Kusama’s immersive installations explode with bold yellows, reds, and neon tones, creating hypnotic, otherworldly experiences.

Source: wikimedia commons

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