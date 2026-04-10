Meet the Women Who Revolutionised the Art World with Colour

Apr 10, 2026
A pioneer of modern Indian art, Sher-Gil used rich earthy tones and deep reds to portray rural India with empathy and depth, blending European techniques with Indian themes.
Source: wikimedia commons
Herrera’s minimalist works use sharp contrasts and bold blocks of colour. Though she gained recognition late in life, her precise, luminous compositions are unforgettable.
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Adnan’s small yet powerful landscapes are bursts of saturated colour, bright suns, intense blues, and glowing mountains, turning simplicity into poetry.
Source: drawing lab
Known for her bold, symbolic self-portraits, Kahlo used vibrant reds, greens, and tropical hues to explore identity, pain, and Mexican culture. Her palette was as fearless as her life story.
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O’Keeffe transformed flowers, deserts, and bones into sweeping studies of colour and form. Her luminous canvases redefined how colour could evoke emotion and landscape.
Source: wikimedia commons
Long before abstract art became mainstream, af Klint created spiritual, vividly coloured compositions filled with symbols, spirals, and radiant forms.
Source: wikimedia commons
A leader of the Orphism movement, Delaunay celebrated colour through abstract geometry. Her vibrant patterns extended beyond painting into fashion and textiles.
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Master of repetition and polka dots, Kusama’s immersive installations explode with bold yellows, reds, and neon tones, creating hypnotic, otherworldly experiences.
Source: wikimedia commons
The most iconic sketches in art history