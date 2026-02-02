Raphael: Most famous paintings

Feb 02, 2026
Believed to be a portrait of Raphael’s lover, this painting is sensual and mysterious. The direct gaze of the subject feels unusually modern. It remains one of his most personal works.
Source: wikipedia
This tender painting shows the Virgin Mary with the Christ Child and young John the Baptist. The composition is gentle and intimate. It reflects Raphael’s mastery of softness and harmony.
Source: wikipedia
This portrait captures quiet intelligence and dignity. The sitter’s calm expression and subtle colours show Raphael’s skill in character portrayal. It is considered one of the finest portraits of the Renaissance.
Source: wikipedia
Set in a circular format, this painting shows the Madonna and Child in a peaceful landscape. The composition feels balanced and lyrical. It represents Raphael’s mature style at its finest.
Source: wikipedia
This early masterpiece displays perfect symmetry and perspective. The architectural background guides the viewer’s eye. It established Raphael as a rising star in Renaissance art.
Source: wikipedia
This fresco in the Vatican is Raphael’s most celebrated work. It depicts great philosophers like Plato and Aristotle in a grand classical setting. The painting symbolises the pursuit of knowledge and balance.
Source: wikipedia
Famous for the two cherubs at the bottom, this painting is far more than its popular detail. The Madonna appears serene yet powerful. It remains one of the most recognisable religious artworks in the world.
Source: wikipedia
Raphael’s final painting is dramatic and emotionally charged. It contrasts divine calm with human suffering. The work marked a turning point towards a more expressive Renaissance style.
Source: wikipedia
Most famous Frida Kahlo paintings