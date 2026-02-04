8 Must-See Indian Artefacts at the British Museum

Feb 04, 2026
A fragment from one of Emperor Ashoka’s pillars, inscribed with edicts promoting moral governance and non-violence. These inscriptions are among the earliest deciphered written records in India.
Source: wikimedia commons
A luxurious ceremonial dagger crafted during the Mughal period, made of jade and inlaid with precious stones. It reflects the sophistication of Mughal court craftsmanship and aesthetics.
Source: wikimedia commons
A collection of intricately carved limestone panels from the Great Stupa of Amaravati in Andhra Pradesh. These reliefs depict scenes from the life of the Buddha and are among the finest examples of early Buddhist art.
Source: wikimedia commons
A sandstone inscription from Madhya Pradesh that provides valuable historical information about early Indian rulers and religious patronage. It reflects India’s long tradition of epigraphy and record keeping.
Source: wikimedia commons
Perhaps the most famous Indian artefact in the world, this diamond originated in India and passed through several dynasties before becoming part of the British Crown Jewels. Its history is deeply tied to conquest and colonial power.
Source: wikimedia commons
Stone panels illustrating episodes from the Ramayana, likely originating from a temple complex. These artefacts highlight how epic narratives were visually transmitted across generations.
Source: wikimedia commons
A Chola period bronze sculpture depicting Shiva as the cosmic dancer. Known for its balance, symbolism, and movement, it represents the peak of South Indian bronze casting.
Source: wikimedia commons
A massive copper statue discovered in Bihar, standing over 7 feet tall. It is one of the largest surviving metal Buddha sculptures from ancient India and showcases advanced metallurgical skill.
Source: wikimedia commons
Raphael: Most famous paintings