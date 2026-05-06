May 06, 2026

Artworks that inspired this year's Met Gala looks

Aanya Mehta

Colman Domingo, Basquiat’s Pez Dispenser

This year, Colman Domingo paid tribute to Jean-Michel Basquiat with a bold look inspired by Pez Dispenser, reflecting street-art energy and colour.

Source: wikimedia commons

Emma Chamberlain, The Starry Night

Emma Chamberlain stole hearts this year as she wore a hand painted gown inspired by Vincent van Gogh’s The Starry Night, translating brushstrokes into wearable art.

Source: wikimedia commons

Gracie Abrams, Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I

Gracie Abrams this year shimmered in gold, echoing Gustav Klimt’s iconic portrait with rich textures and metallic detailing.

Source: wikimedia commons

Heidi Klum, The Veiled Vestal

This year's met gala saw Heidi Klum transform into a living sculpture inspired by Raffaele Monti’s Veiled Vestal, using intricate materials to recreate the illusion of marble drapery.

Source: wikimedia commons

Hunter Schafer, Mäda Primavesi

Hunter Schafer brought Gustav Klimt’s Mäda Primavesi to life with a look full of colour, pattern and artistic flair.

Source: wikimedia commons

Kendall Jenner, Winged Victory of Samothrace

Kendall Jenner channelled the famous Greek sculpture Winged Victory of Samothrace with a dramatically draped gown that mimicked the statue’s flowing movement.

Source: wikimedia commons

Kylie Jenner, Venus de Milo

Kylie Jenner took cues from the classical sculpture Venus de Milo, with a sculptural silhouette that echoed ancient Greek aesthetics.

Source: wikimedia commons

Madonna, The Temptation of St. Anthony

Madonna embraced surrealism, drawing from Leonora Carrington’s The Temptation of St. Anthony, complete with theatrical and symbolic elements.

Source: wikimedia commons

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