Artworks that inspired this year's Met Gala looks

May 06, 2026
This year, Colman Domingo paid tribute to Jean-Michel Basquiat with a bold look inspired by Pez Dispenser, reflecting street-art energy and colour.
Source: wikimedia commons
Emma Chamberlain stole hearts this year as she wore a hand painted gown inspired by Vincent van Gogh’s The Starry Night, translating brushstrokes into wearable art.
Source: wikimedia commons
Gracie Abrams this year shimmered in gold, echoing Gustav Klimt’s iconic portrait with rich textures and metallic detailing.
Source: wikimedia commons
This year's met gala saw Heidi Klum transform into a living sculpture inspired by Raffaele Monti’s Veiled Vestal, using intricate materials to recreate the illusion of marble drapery.
Source: wikimedia commons
Hunter Schafer brought Gustav Klimt’s Mäda Primavesi to life with a look full of colour, pattern and artistic flair.
Source: wikimedia commons
Kendall Jenner channelled the famous Greek sculpture Winged Victory of Samothrace with a dramatically draped gown that mimicked the statue’s flowing movement.
Source: wikimedia commons
Kylie Jenner took cues from the classical sculpture Venus de Milo, with a sculptural silhouette that echoed ancient Greek aesthetics.
Source: wikimedia commons
Madonna embraced surrealism, drawing from Leonora Carrington’s The Temptation of St. Anthony, complete with theatrical and symbolic elements.
Source: wikimedia commons
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