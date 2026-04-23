Apr 23, 2026

Famous Artists Who Hated Their Own Work

Aanya Mehta

Claude Monet – Water Lilies

Monet was known to destroy some of his own Water Lilies series out of frustration, feeling they didn’t meet his standards.

Source: wikimedia commons

Edgar Degas – Ballet Paintings

Degas often felt his work was incomplete and constantly reworked his ballerina paintings, rarely feeling satisfied.

Source: wikimedia commons

Georgia O'Keeffe – Floral Paintings

O’Keeffe sometimes felt misunderstood and unhappy with how audiences interpreted her flower paintings, distancing herself from their meanings.

Source: wikimedia commons

J.M.W. Turner – Late Works

Turner’s later works were criticised in his time and even he doubted how they would be received, reflecting insecurity about his evolving style.

Source: wikimedia commons

Leonardo da Vinci – Mona Lisa

Although he carried the Mona Lisa with him for years, Leonardo never officially declared it finished, suggesting dissatisfaction with his work.

Source: wikimedia commons

Michelangelo – Sistine Chapel

Despite creating the iconic Sistine Chapel ceiling, Michelangelo reportedly disliked the project, calling himself a sculptor not a painter and struggled physically and mentally during its creation.

Source: wikimedia commons

Salvador Dalí – Early Works

Dalí was highly critical of his early works and often dismissed them, despite their importance in shaping his surrealist legacy.

Source: wikimedia commons

Vincent van Gogh – The Night Café

Van Gogh described The Night Café as one of his “ugliest” works, even though it’s now considered powerful and expressive.

Source: wikimedia commons

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