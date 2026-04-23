Famous Artists Who Hated Their Own Work

Apr 23, 2026
Monet was known to destroy some of his own Water Lilies series out of frustration, feeling they didn’t meet his standards.
Source: wikimedia commons
Degas often felt his work was incomplete and constantly reworked his ballerina paintings, rarely feeling satisfied.
Source: wikimedia commons
O’Keeffe sometimes felt misunderstood and unhappy with how audiences interpreted her flower paintings, distancing herself from their meanings.
Source: wikimedia commons
Turner’s later works were criticised in his time and even he doubted how they would be received, reflecting insecurity about his evolving style.
Source: wikimedia commons
Although he carried the Mona Lisa with him for years, Leonardo never officially declared it finished, suggesting dissatisfaction with his work.
Source: wikimedia commons
Despite creating the iconic Sistine Chapel ceiling, Michelangelo reportedly disliked the project, calling himself a sculptor not a painter and struggled physically and mentally during its creation.
Source: wikimedia commons
Dalí was highly critical of his early works and often dismissed them, despite their importance in shaping his surrealist legacy.
Source: wikimedia commons
Van Gogh described The Night Café as one of his “ugliest” works, even though it’s now considered powerful and expressive.
Source: wikimedia commons
Indian Classical Dance Forms That Deserve More Spotlight