May 31, 2026

Meet the Artists of the Bombay Revivalist Movement

Aanya Mehta

A. A. Almelkar

Drew inspiration from Indian folk and tribal art, creating stylised, rhythmic works.

Source: youtube: world art and artists

G. H. Nagarkar

A guiding force at J.J. School of Art, he encouraged students to explore Indian subjects and cultural narratives.

Source: wikimedia commons

J. M. Ahiwasi

Led the “Indian Class,” promoting indigenous styles over European academic traditions.

Source: wikimedia commons

N.S. Bendre

Bridged traditional Indian influences with modernist approaches, shaping the future of Indian art.

Source: wikimedia commons

Laxman Pai

Explored Indian culture and decorative elements with a modern touch, influenced by revivalist teachings.

Source: wikimedia commons

M. V. Dhurandhar

A prominent artist associated with the Bombay School, he blended academic realism with Indian themes.

Source: wikimedia commons

Shiavax Chavda

Known for expressive lines and dynamic compositions rooted in Indian aesthetics.

Source: wikimedia commons

Most famous sculptures ever created