Meet the Artists of the Bombay Revivalist Movement

May 31, 2026
Drew inspiration from Indian folk and tribal art, creating stylised, rhythmic works.
Source: youtube: world art and artists
A guiding force at J.J. School of Art, he encouraged students to explore Indian subjects and cultural narratives.
Source: wikimedia commons
Led the “Indian Class,” promoting indigenous styles over European academic traditions.
Source: wikimedia commons
Bridged traditional Indian influences with modernist approaches, shaping the future of Indian art.
Source: wikimedia commons
Explored Indian culture and decorative elements with a modern touch, influenced by revivalist teachings.
Source: wikimedia commons
A prominent artist associated with the Bombay School, he blended academic realism with Indian themes.
Source: wikimedia commons
Known for expressive lines and dynamic compositions rooted in Indian aesthetics.
Source: wikimedia commons
Most famous sculptures ever created