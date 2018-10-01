Artist explores ‘deeper meanings of belonging, relationships’ through abstract artworks
Navi Mumbai-based artist Srushti Rao’s recent art show -- Relational Relevance -- explored the concept of time and space.
A trained artist with a practice of 21 years, her journey has witnessed her essay various forms of works which has now arrived at geometric abstraction that explores the deeper meanings of belonging, emotional intelligence and relationships.
The exhibition showcased works created during the past three years, including the lockdown.
The works, cut through the conventional visual representation, give us a moment to introspect and search our own appositeness.
Rao exhibited 17 pieces of large artworks created in acrylic on canvas and linen, selected from four different series of paintings.
"I like to explore the relationship between time and space, and how that dictates human behaviour. My practice has evolved through the years and I have worked across themes, but these two aspects have remained constant throughout my journey," she said in a statement.