‘Art Weapon’ show pulls crowds in Berlin
In a converted former mint in Berlin on Saturday, crowds danced in a blaze of strobe light as a rapper hollered Ukrainian lyrics to punchy beats.
In other parts of the complex, revellers looked at painted bullet-proof vests hanging from the ceiling and queued for plates of Ukrainian dumplings and borsch.
The ‘Art Weapon’ event – which opened at Berlin on Saturday – also featured live painting by Ukrainian artists, Ukrainian-language theatre and the chance to sit for a Ukrainian tattoo artist.
Running non-stop till Sunday morning, the marathon event sold more than 1,000 tickets two hours after opening, its organisers said.
It’s aim – to show that Ukrainian contemporary culture has been flourishing since the start of the war.
“The war boosted our artists and they are now super-passionate about what they are doing and understand their mission,” said Harry Pledov, the Kyiv-based organiser.
