Architectonics: An inspiration from architecture 

Sharad Sonkusale became fascinated with the urban landscape while training at JJ School of Art in Mumbai. His works in this selection, Connecting with the Unseen and Stillness II, explores how the individual creates and interacts with the metropolis.
As per the press release, "The collection speaks to dynamics in our built environment that we already understand and consider on a daily basis. The artists make these dynamics visible to the audience that does not think about architectural space in this way."