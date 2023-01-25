Architectonics: An inspiration from architecture 

Palette Art Gallery is presenting  art show Architectonics  a group show which is starting from 12th Jan - 25rd Jan at Palette Art Gallery 14 Golf Links, New Delhi. 

The group exhibition showcases how today’s artists are reflecting this age-old alliance. Architectonics features artworks by artists - Joydip Acharjee, Sharad Sonkusale, Anil Thambai, & Narayan Biswas. 

Each artist presents a subtly different dynamic between the individual, art and architecture.

Anil Thambai Hailing from a family of masons, studied Masters in Baroda further pursued his fascination with the human behavior to build something. 

Thambai’s work captures his nostalgic encounter through monumental spaces, intricately rendered using graphite onto the surfaces such as paper and wood using slow and meditative pace. 

Baroda based Narayan Biswas’s Virasat the history and the legacy of the craftsmanship engaged with living memories of the past in the present. 

Trained initially in Tripura & later in Kolkata, Joydip Acharjee conceives architectural elements in painting as a vehicle for playing with light and shadow.

Sharad Sonkusale became fascinated with the urban landscape while training at JJ School of Art in Mumbai. His works in this selection, Connecting with the Unseen and Stillness II, explores how the individual creates and interacts with the metropolis. 

As per the press release, "The collection speaks to dynamics in our built environment that we already understand and consider on a daily basis. The artists make these dynamics visible to the audience that does not think about architectural space in this way."

