Amid war, Ukrainian circus comes to town and stays in Italy
Like many Ukrainian artists who were abroad when Russia invaded on Feb. 24, the acrobats and dancers of the Theater Circus Elysium of Kyiv were opening a limited engagement in Italy.
On a recent weekend, the Ukrainian circus came to Pistoia, in Tuscany.
Alice’s adventures in Wonderland consist of colourful costumes, cheerful smiles and a fantastical story line. But behind all this, the troupe members are struggling.
Artist Anastasiia Beznosenko gets ready before the start of the show “Alice in Wonderland” in Pistoia, Italy.
Performers stand on stage with the Ukrainian flag, held by two of their children, at the end of the show “Alice in Wonderland” in Pistoia, Italy.
"I feel guilty about people who are staying there because they are not safe, and I am safe and I cannot help them,” said Yuliia Palaida, who plays Alice.
Theaters across Italy have booked the circus, and their sold-out performances have allowed them to pay for about 50 family members to flee Ukraine.
