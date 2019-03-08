Womens day
“The identity of a woman takes precedence over anything else” – Nandita Das
With the world settling to the idea of men helming a project, Nandita Das talks about the discrimination that she was subjected to throughout the years of her acting career and even as a director.
Saving lives is a reward in itself – Shwetambari Jhadav
Watch Shwetambari Jadhav share her journey as a firefighter. Despite all the doubts that she had to face as a female, she has outperformed as a firewoman and is doing something that gives real meaning to her life.
No matter what happens, the show must go on. – Reshma Pathan
"I consider myself fortunate that I'm India's first woman to do stunts in the film industry." Watch Reshma Pathan share her journey of bravery, strength and indomitable spirit.
“Change can only begin at home”- Dee MC
Dee MC shares her journey from being a student to a Rapper. Regardless of every lost opportunity as a female, she stood out and made everyone believe that change begins with you and women are equally talented to pursue anything.
“Don’t look back, there’s nothing in this world that can stop you” – Kubbra Sait
The definition of being a woman is changing and women all around the world are evolving along with the definition. Watch Kubbra Sait share her struggles with the world and her own self before becoming an actress.
“There’s nothing men can do that women can’t”- Heena Sidhu
Watch Heena Sidhu, a record-breaking Indian shooter talk about how sports can help someone break the stereotypes, fight for themselves and do everything that the society thinks only men can.
Chase your dreams and go for the road less traveled- Swara Bhasker
Watch Swara Bhaskar share her struggles as an aspirant, an actor, a star and a girl trying to glide in the world of her dreams.
“I changed my curse into a boon, so can you” – Arunima Sinha
"I didn’t climb the Everest with an amputated leg, I did it all with my heart and mind." Watch Arunima Sinha describe her heartfelt journey of becoming the first female amputee to climb Mount Everest.
Women’s Day | I am Proud of the woman I am today
This Women's Day, we asked some of the top Bollywood women about what makes them proud of the women they are today. Sonam Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Nandita Das, Swara Bhaskar and many others shared their thoughts.
