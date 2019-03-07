Toggle Menu Sections

“I changed my curse into a boon, so can you” – Arunima Sinha

"I didn’t climb the Everest with an amputated leg, I did it all with my heart and mind." Watch Arunima Sinha describe her heartfelt journey of becoming the first female amputee to climb Mount Everest.

04:29

Chase your dreams and go for the road less traveled- Swara Bhasker

Watch Swara Bhaskar share her struggles as an aspirant, an actor, a star and a girl trying to glide in the world of her dreams.

05:09

02:42

Women’s Day | I am Proud of the woman I am today

This Women's Day, we asked some of the top Bollywood women about what makes them proud of the women they are today. Sonam Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Nandita Das, Swara Bhaskar and many others shared their thoughts.

Women's Day

