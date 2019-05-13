What do you need to take to the polling booth to vote?

Voice Pops Video
Should a PM candidate be declared before or after polling?
We asked young voters whether a party should announce their prime ministerial candidates before or after the polling begins.
What is the Role of Election Commission?
We asked young voters if they knew what the role of Election Commission was.
What qualities do you look for in your Prime Minister?
With less than a month away for the election results to be declared, we asked the voters what were the qualities that they look for in their Prime Minister.
How well do you know your Prime Ministers?
We ask the Indian voters few interesting questions like who was the youngest and the oldest Prime Minister of India.
Do you discuss voting with friends/family?
We asked young voters if they discuss with friends or family before casting a vote
Can a person with criminal record contest elections?
We asked young voters if a candidate with criminal records should be allowed to contest elections
What is the minimum and maximum age to contest elections?
We asked young voters what should be the minimum and maximum age to contest elections
Should party hopping be allowed?
We asked young voters if switching political parties should be allowed
Do you think infrastructure is an issue this election season?
With only 2 phases remaining, we ask the voters if they think that infrastructure is an issue while they go to vote.
Why is ink applied after casting your vote?
We asked the youth if they know why ink is applied after one has voted. Here is what they said.
The Poll: The Great Election Game
Journalist Abeer Kapoor created 'The Poll' a game about the Indian Elections. He tells us what prompted him to create the game and the challenges that he faced.
The sweet flavours of Elections
Popular sweet shop in Kolkata, Balaram Mallick has been making different sweets over the years. This election season they have dedicated sweets for the different parties. Take a look.
Do you think India lacks in the development of sports?
With the elections underway, we asked some voters what they think about the development on sports in the country.
Is Women Safety an issue this election season?
While the elections are underway, we asked some voters whether they think women's safety is an issue.
Do you vote for the party or the candidate?
With the elections on full swing, we asked the people if they vote for the party or the candidate.
Should voting be mandatory?
The youth tell us whether they think voting should be mandatory or not.
Identify the leaders and the parties
We asked the the voters if they knew which party the regional leaders belong to.
Which is the largest and smallest constituency in terms of size and population?
We asked young voters what are the largest and smallest constituencies in India in terms of size and population
Do you know what VVPAT stands for?
We asked young voters what is the full form of VVPAT
