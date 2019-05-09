Should party hopping be allowed?

Voice Pops Video
Which political parties are these celebrities a part of?
We quizzed young voters on celebrity candidates and the political parties they belong to and this is what they had to say
Who is the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha?
We quizzed voters on if they know who the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha was and how is he/she appointed and this is what they had to say
How many Lok Sabha Elections have happened before 2019?
We asked young voters how many Lok Sabha Elections have happened before 2019 and who pays for the election process and this is what they said.
When was NOTA used for the first time
We asked young voters if they knew when NOTA was used for the first time and at what intervals are Lok Sabha Elections held and this is what they had to say
What made headlines this election season?
We asked young voters what they thought made headlines this election season and this is what they had to say
What is the eligibility required to become India’s Prime Minister
We asked young voters if they knew what is the eligibility required to become India's Prime Minister and this is what they had to say
Who is the longest and shortest serving Prime Minister of India?
We asked the voters if they knew who the longest and shortest serving Prime Minister of India was.
What do you need to take to the polling booth to vote?
We asked young voters what are the things they need to vote, especially you don't have a voter id then what?
Should a PM candidate be declared before or after polling?
We asked young voters whether a party should announce their prime ministerial candidates before or after the polling begins.
What is the Role of Election Commission?
We asked young voters if they knew what the role of Election Commission was.
What qualities do you look for in your Prime Minister?
With less than a month away for the election results to be declared, we asked the voters what were the qualities that they look for in their Prime Minister.
How well do you know your Prime Ministers?
We ask the Indian voters few interesting questions like who was the youngest and the oldest Prime Minister of India.
Do you discuss voting with friends/family?
We asked young voters if they discuss with friends or family before casting a vote
Can a person with criminal record contest elections?
We asked young voters if a candidate with criminal records should be allowed to contest elections
What is the minimum and maximum age to contest elections?
We asked young voters what should be the minimum and maximum age to contest elections
Should party hopping be allowed?
We asked young voters if switching political parties should be allowed
Do you think infrastructure is an issue this election season?
With only 2 phases remaining, we ask the voters if they think that infrastructure is an issue while they go to vote.
Why is ink applied after casting your vote?
We asked the youth if they know why ink is applied after one has voted. Here is what they said.
The Poll: The Great Election Game
Journalist Abeer Kapoor created 'The Poll' a game about the Indian Elections. He tells us what prompted him to create the game and the challenges that he faced.
The sweet flavours of Elections
Popular sweet shop in Kolkata, Balaram Mallick has been making different sweets over the years. This election season they have dedicated sweets for the different parties. Take a look.
