Narendra Modi’s journey from RSS pracharak to PM
Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, we take a look at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's phenomenal rise from being a member of the RSS to occupying the PM's post.
Rahul Gandhi – the challenger
Congress president Rahul Gandhi has taken on the task of reviving the fortunes of the Grand Old Party. This Lok Sabha election is the real test of his leadership capabilities which will also define the road ahead for the party.
Mamata Banerjee: The ‘mercurial’ CM of West Bengal
From decimating the Left in WB to becoming a formidable voice against the Modi government, Mamata Banerjee has become a crucial regional satrap for a possible Third Front in the upcoming Lok sabha elections. Can she sway the elections this year?
Mayawati, the face of Dalit politics
The 2014 elections saw former UP CM Mayawati losing her turf to the BJP. They could not win a single seat. For the 2019 elections, Mayawati has forged an alliance with arch rivals SP. Is this enough to regain her political space in UP?
KCR: The face of Telangana movement
Having elected twice after the creation of Telangana, K Chandrasekhar Rao is now eyeing a larger role at the Centre. Starting his political career with the Congress, KCR joined the TDP and then formed the TRS.
