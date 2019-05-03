Voice Pops Video
Which is the largest and smallest constituency in terms of size and population?
We asked young voters what are the largest and smallest constituencies in India in terms of size and population
Do you know what VVPAT stands for?
We asked young voters what is the full form of VVPAT
Do You Know What Is A Manifesto?
We asked young voters if they knew what is a manifesto of political party
Is education an important issue this election season?
We asked the voters if they think that education is an important issue this election season and here is what they said.
We ask the voters what is a coalition government?
We asked the people some questions about the elections and about the government and got some interesting answers! Here is what they said when asked what a coalition government is.
Do you think there should be a minimum educational qualification for a Lok Sabha candidate?
We asked young voters what minimum educational qualifications do they expect from their Lok Sabha candidates
How many seats are reserved for the SC in Parliament?
We asked young voters if they knew how many Lok Sabha seats are reserved for the Scheduled Castes in the Parliament
Mumbaikars test their general knowledge on Elections
We asked the people of Mumbai some election trivia to see how well do they know the Lok Sabha elections. This is what they said.
Mumbaikars tell us how the Prime Minister is elected
We asked the young voters of Mumbai if they knew how the Prime Minister of the country is elected and who conducts the general elections. They had some interesting answers.
Is Environment an issue this election season?
This election season we asked the students to tell us if they think environment is an important issue. Here is what they said.
How well do young voters know political parties
With the elections going on in full swing, we decided to quiz some voters to see how well they know the different regional and national parties.
Young voters take up a short political quiz
With the elections going on in full spree, we took a short political quiz of young voters and this is how it turned out.
Lok Sabha Election 2019: Young voters tell us the constituencies of Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi
Which constituencies are Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi contesting from? We asked this question to the young voters and this what they have to say..
From 56-inch Modi Thali to Kejriwal Pasta: Delhi’s different flavours this election
Delhi's cafes and restaurants are cashing on the election fever by introducing special election dishes. These unique dishes are not only a treat to your tastebuds but will also carry a special personality trait of your leaders.
Delhi youth on unemployment
With the elections going on in full spree, we asked the people of Delhi what they had to say about the issue of unemployment. This is what they said.
Delhi names the last 3 PMs of India
We quizzed the citizens of Delhi on who were the last three prime ministers of India. They had some interesting answers. Here is what they had to say!
Delhi youth tell us what are the issues they vote for
We asked Delhites what are the issues they would be voting for in the General Elections
Women share their experience of voting at a Pink Booth
As Western UP went to polls, women lined up at the Pink Booth to vote for General Elections 2019
Election paraphernalia captures the Indian markets this election season
As election merchandise hits the shops across India, we tried to understand how politics is making its ways into the wholesale and fashion streets of India.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Delhi’s young voters take a political quiz
It's the election season and we went around on Delhi's streets to know how aware are the young voters this election.
