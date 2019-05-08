Voice Pops Video
Do you discuss voting with friends/family?
We asked young voters if they discuss with friends or family before casting a vote
Can a person with criminal record contest elections?
We asked young voters if a candidate with criminal records should be allowed to contest elections
Do you think infrastructure is an issue this election season?
With only 2 phases remaining, we ask the voters if they think that infrastructure is an issue while they go to vote.
Why is ink applied after casting your vote?
We asked the youth if they know why ink is applied after one has voted. Here is what they said.
The Poll: The Great Election Game
Journalist Abeer Kapoor created 'The Poll' a game about the Indian Elections. He tells us what prompted him to create the game and the challenges that he faced.
The sweet flavours of Elections
Popular sweet shop in Kolkata, Balaram Mallick has been making different sweets over the years. This election season they have dedicated sweets for the different parties. Take a look.
Do you think India lacks in the development of sports?
With the elections underway, we asked some voters what they think about the development on sports in the country.
Is Women Safety an issue this election season?
While the elections are underway, we asked some voters whether they think women's safety is an issue.
Do you vote for the party or the candidate?
With the elections on full swing, we asked the people if they vote for the party or the candidate.
Should voting be mandatory?
The youth tell us whether they think voting should be mandatory or not.
Identify the leaders and the parties
We asked the the voters if they knew which party the regional leaders belong to.
Which is the largest and smallest constituency in terms of size and population?
We asked young voters what are the largest and smallest constituencies in India in terms of size and population
Do you know what VVPAT stands for?
We asked young voters what is the full form of VVPAT
Do You Know What Is A Manifesto?
We asked young voters if they knew what is a manifesto of political party
Is education an important issue this election season?
We asked the voters if they think that education is an important issue this election season and here is what they said.
We ask the voters what is a coalition government?
We asked the people some questions about the elections and about the government and got some interesting answers! Here is what they said when asked what a coalition government is.
Do you think there should be a minimum educational qualification for a Lok Sabha candidate?
We asked young voters what minimum educational qualifications do they expect from their Lok Sabha candidates
How many seats are reserved for the SC in Parliament?
We asked young voters if they knew how many Lok Sabha seats are reserved for the Scheduled Castes in the Parliament
Mumbaikars test their general knowledge on Elections
We asked the people of Mumbai some election trivia to see how well do they know the Lok Sabha elections. This is what they said.
Mumbaikars tell us how the Prime Minister is elected
We asked the young voters of Mumbai if they knew how the Prime Minister of the country is elected and who conducts the general elections. They had some interesting answers.
