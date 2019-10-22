Understanding Balance Disorders video
Dr B. Kumaran on Balance Disorders
Dr B. Kumaran on Balance Disorders
Dr Dhanlaxmi on Balance Disorders
Dr Dhanlaxmi on Balance Disorders
Dr V Shankar Kumar on Balance Disorder
Dr V Shankar Kumar on Balance Disorder
Dr Amit on Balance Disorders
Dr Amit on Balance Disorders
Dr Abhjit Mantri on Balance Disorders
Dr. Abhijit Mantri shares his thoughts on Balance Disorders and a simple test that you can do at home to identify the issue.
Dr. Vishal Jogi on Balance Disorders
Dr. Vishal Jogi shares his thoughts on Balance Disorders and a simple test that you can do at home to identify the issue.
Dr Devshi Visana on Balance Disorders
Dr. Devshi Visana shares his thoughts on Balance Disorders and a simple test that you can do at home to identify the issue.
Dr Sudhir Kothari On Balance Disorders
Balance disorders are the biggest reasons why the elderly fall and injure themselves. That said, people of any age are equally susceptible to the condition. So, if you feel unsteady, or imbalanced, try these two simple tests at home.
Advertising
Disclaimer: This information provided herein is only for the purpose of awareness. This information is not meant to be a replacement for a doctor consultation, nor is it a medical recommendation or prescription of treatment. Please consult your doctor for more information. Abbott India Limited shall not be liable in any manner whatsoever for any action on the basis of the information provided herein and does not hold itself liable for any consequences, legal or otherwise, arising out of information provided herein.