Toggle Menu Sections

Understanding Balance Disorders video

02:07

Dr. S Shyam Kumar on Balance Disorders

01:37

Dr Sanjoy Ghosh on Balance Disorders

03:27

Dr B. Kumaran on Balance Disorders

Dr B. Kumaran on Balance Disorders

01:27

Dr Dhanlaxmi on Balance Disorders

Dr Dhanlaxmi on Balance Disorders

01:35

Dr. Rakesh on Balance Disorders

04:20

Dr V Shankar Kumar on Balance Disorder

Dr V Shankar Kumar on Balance Disorder

02:07

Dr. Nripen on Balance Disorders

00:50

Dr Amit on Balance Disorders

Dr Amit on Balance Disorders

02:40

Dr Abhjit Mantri on Balance Disorders

Dr. Abhijit Mantri shares his thoughts on Balance Disorders and a simple test that you can do at home to identify the issue.

02:08

Dr. Vishal Jogi on Balance Disorders

Dr. Vishal Jogi shares his thoughts on Balance Disorders and a simple test that you can do at home to identify the issue.

03:11

Dr Devshi Visana on Balance Disorders

Dr. Devshi Visana shares his thoughts on Balance Disorders and a simple test that you can do at home to identify the issue.

02:11

Dr Sudhir Kothari On Balance Disorders

Balance disorders are the biggest reasons why the elderly fall and injure themselves. That said, people of any age are equally susceptible to the condition. So, if you feel unsteady, or imbalanced, try these two simple tests at home.

Load More
Advertising
Disclaimer: This information provided herein is only for the purpose of awareness. This information is not meant to be a replacement for a doctor consultation, nor is it a medical recommendation or prescription of treatment. Please consult your doctor for more information. Abbott India Limited shall not be liable in any manner whatsoever for any action on the basis of the information provided herein and does not hold itself liable for any consequences, legal or otherwise, arising out of information provided herein.
Advertising

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android