The New York Times
Opinion | The secret history of Muslims in the US
Muslims have been in the US since the time of the earliest explorers and have left their mark on everything from the White House to the Marine Corps uniform.
Science Take | How geckos move across water
The Asian house gecko can move across water at great speed by using a half-running, half-swimming motion.
These are the generals who have left Donald Trump’s White House
US President Donald Trump appointed more generals to senior positions than any other modern president. But with John Kelly’s resignation, only one general remains. Here’s what happened.
The people ‘are hungry’: Scenes from the ‘Yellow Vest’ protests in Paris
Ambulance workers and students joined anti-government demonstrations after hundreds were arrested or wounded in confrontations in Paris over the weekend. It’s the third week of the “Yellow Vest” protests that have been spurred on by a tax on gas.
George HW Bush: A life in public service
George HW Bush, part of a new generation of Republicans, was often referred to as the most successful one-term president.
Killing Kashoggi: How a brutal Saudi hit job unfolded
An autopsy expert. A lookalike. A black van. Our video investigation follows the movements of the 15-man Saudi hit team that killed and dismembered the journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
Science Take | How to give a spider an eye test
Jumping spiders have excellent vision. To test it, scientists use a special machine of which there are only two in the world.
All you need to know about Amazon’s new home, Long Island city
Amazon officially announced that it will put a major corporate outpost in the New York neighborhood of Long Island City. Here is what the Queens enclave has to offer the tech giant.
‘I didn’t know if I was gonna make it’ | Wildfires Rage in California
A fire ravaged Northern California on Thursday, damaging homes and injuring residents. Another fire started northwest of Los Angeles the following day, forcing more residents to evacuate.
Meet the KGB spies who invented fake news
The New York Times reveals how one of the biggest fake news stories ever concocted — the 1984 AIDS-is-a-biological-weapon hoax — went viral in the pre-Internet era. Meet the KGB cons who invented it, and the “truth squad” that quashed it. For a bit.
‘I heard the gunshot’ | Witnesses recount California shooting
At least 12 people were killed in a shooting at a bar in Thousand Oaks, California. Borderline Bar and Grill was holding its weekly event for college students.
Political messaging | How Donald Trump stokes fear in midterm ads
Recently released political ads reveal the Republican Party’s two-pronged election strategy: one message for skeptics and swing voters, and a very different one aimed at President Donald Trump’s base.
Fire the gun or film the ultrasound? How women running for office define toughness
The 2018 election cycle in the US has been called “the year of the woman,” but Republican and Democratic female candidates have starkly different takes on what that means.
Indonesia Jet Crash: Rescue official believes ‘no one survived’
Lion Air Flight 610, which was carrying 189 people, crashed into the Java Sea near Indonesia shortly after taking off from Jakarta on Monday. The pilot was Bhavye Suneja, an Indian from New Delhi.
NYT Opinion | New! A hotline for racists
Niecy Nash hosts a satirical infomercial advocating for people to stop calling 911 to harass black citizens and to call 1-844-WYT-FEAR instead.
Canada’s new marijuana economy: Meet the winners and losers
After 95 years of prohibition, Canada has legalised marijuana. We met with buyers, sellers, growers and students to hear what they had to say.
How Saudi news media is spinning Khashoggi’s disappearance
The disappearance of Jamal Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist and Saudi dissident, made international headlines. From jet conspiracies to blaming Qatar, here’s how Saudi Arabia’s news media is portraying the story.
NYT ScienceTake | The Science Behind a Frog’s Leap
A frog’s leap is a study in power and accuracy. So how do frogs do it, and what can humans learn from its mechanics?
‘Trees flying by’ | The aftermath of hurricane Michael
Hurricane Michael made landfall in the Florida Panhandle at close to Category 5 strength, causing widespread damage and killing at least two people.
Searching for the dead after a tsunami | NYT Dispatches
Thousands are still missing in Indonesia after the tsunami. The formal search for bodies is about to end. The New York Times met with survivors who said their only hope no was to retrieve and bury the dead before it’s too late.
Advertising