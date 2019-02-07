How the Hummingbird Bill Evolved For Battle

The New York Times
Facebook Turns 15: A Friendship No One Asked For
An honest Facebook friendship anniversary video for Mark Zuckerberg.
After Death on Subway Stairs, New Yorkers Lament Accessibility Issues
A lack of elevators in the city’s subway system has made just getting around an ordeal for these New Yorkers.
Trump Versus the Experts
Intelligence chiefs testified this week before Congress about national security. President Trump is here to correct them with his alternative facts.
Who Is Kamala Harris? | 2020 US Presidential Candidate
Senator Kamala Harris, Democrat of California, is joining the race for the White House. Ms. Harris becomes the fourth woman currently serving in Congress to announce her presidential ambitions.
‘On the Basis of Sex’ Review: How Ruth Bader Ginsburg Became ‘Notorious’
“On the Basis of Sex” does a brisk, coherent job of articulating what Ginsburg accomplished and why it mattered, dramatizing both her personal stake in feminist legal activism and the intellectual discipline with which she approached it.
Donald Trump’s evolving rhetoric on the wall
The core of US President Donald Trump’s argument for the southern border wall has remained largely the same. But as the fight wears on, his justification has expanded and details like cost and construction materials have evolved.
Elizabeth Warren vs Donald Trump: A blow-by-blow account of a turbulent history
The Massachusetts senator is the most prominent Democrat to have announced a run against President Trump in 2020. The two already have a long history of trading barbs, and it’s likely to get even nastier.
Hello 2019: Applicants for NYT’s ’52 places to go’ give us some serious travel goals
A lot of people applied. Only one will be chosen to travel around the world. But for the rest of us, this video has some serious travel goals.
How Europe outsources migrant suffering at sea
European countries are outsourcing their humanitarian responsibilities to a dubious partner. An NYT investigation shows the deadly results.
Earthrise: 50 years ago, we saw the earth rise from space for the first time
On Christmas Eve, 1968, astronauts orbiting the moon saw Earth rising for the first time.
Opinion | The secret history of Muslims in the US
Muslims have been in the US since the time of the earliest explorers and have left their mark on everything from the White House to the Marine Corps uniform.
Science Take | How geckos move across water
The Asian house gecko can move across water at great speed by using a half-running, half-swimming motion.
These are the generals who have left Donald Trump’s White House
US President Donald Trump appointed more generals to senior positions than any other modern president. But with John Kelly’s resignation, only one general remains. Here’s what happened.
The people ‘are hungry’: Scenes from the ‘Yellow Vest’ protests in Paris
Ambulance workers and students joined anti-government demonstrations after hundreds were arrested or wounded in confrontations in Paris over the weekend. It’s the third week of the “Yellow Vest” protests that have been spurred on by a tax on gas.
George HW Bush: A life in public service
George HW Bush, part of a new generation of Republicans, was often referred to as the most successful one-term president.
Killing Kashoggi: How a brutal Saudi hit job unfolded
An autopsy expert. A lookalike. A black van. Our video investigation follows the movements of the 15-man Saudi hit team that killed and dismembered the journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
Science Take | How to give a spider an eye test
Jumping spiders have excellent vision. To test it, scientists use a special machine of which there are only two in the world.
All you need to know about Amazon’s new home, Long Island city
Amazon officially announced that it will put a major corporate outpost in the New York neighborhood of Long Island City. Here is what the Queens enclave has to offer the tech giant.
‘I didn’t know if I was gonna make it’ | Wildfires Rage in California
A fire ravaged Northern California on Thursday, damaging homes and injuring residents. Another fire started northwest of Los Angeles the following day, forcing more residents to evacuate.
