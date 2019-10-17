A Russia Bombed Four Syrian Hospitals. We Have Proof.

The New York Times
‘Joker’ | Anatomy of a Scene
Todd Phillips narrates a sequence from “Joker.”
The Amazon Is Still Burning. Blame Beef (and Bolsonaro)
Welcome to the lawless heart of the Brazilian Amazon. Here, cattle ranchers and loggers — emboldened by President Jair Bolsonaro — are clearing huge swaths of rainforest every minute. All in the name of progress.
Who Are the Main Characters in the Whistle-Blower’s Complaint?
President Trump’s personal lawyer. The prosecutor general of Ukraine. Joe Biden’s son. These are just some of the names mentioned in the whistle-blower’s complaint. What were their roles? We break it down.
How U.S. Weapons Ended Up Hitting Hospitals in Yemen
In our video, a former State Department official sent to advise the Saudi-led coalition says he saw firsthand how it failed to avoid civilian casualties in Yemen — and how the U.S. chose to look the other way.
I Co-Founded Facebook. It’s Time to Break It Up
Chris Hughes, a co-founder of Facebook, says the company is so big and powerful that it threatens our democracy.
What the Scale of the Sri Lankan Attacks Tells Us
The way the Easter Sunday events unfolded shows a level of sophistication and coordination that resulted in one of the deadliest terror attacks in modern history.
Revenge of the Bacteria: Why We’re Losing the War
Bacteria are rebelling. They’re turning the tide against antibiotics by outsmarting our wonder drugs. This video explores the surprising reasons.
Some Venezuelans Have Turned on Maduro, and Paid With Their Lives
President Nicolás Maduro has long enjoyed the support of Venezuelans in some poor neighborhoods. But many have sided with the opposition in recent protests. The government has noticed — and has cracked down.
Who Is Amy Klobuchar? | 2020 Presidential Candidate
Senator Amy Klobuchar, Democrat of Minnesota, is running for president. Ms. Klobuchar is hoping her Midwestern roots and history of working across the aisle will help her candidacy.
How the Hummingbird Bill Evolved For Battle
In the South American tropics, where hummingbirds must compete for food, evolution has drastically reshaped their bills.
Facebook Turns 15: A Friendship No One Asked For
An honest Facebook friendship anniversary video for Mark Zuckerberg.
After Death on Subway Stairs, New Yorkers Lament Accessibility Issues
A lack of elevators in the city’s subway system has made just getting around an ordeal for these New Yorkers.
Trump Versus the Experts
Intelligence chiefs testified this week before Congress about national security. President Trump is here to correct them with his alternative facts.
Who Is Kamala Harris? | 2020 US Presidential Candidate
Senator Kamala Harris, Democrat of California, is joining the race for the White House. Ms. Harris becomes the fourth woman currently serving in Congress to announce her presidential ambitions.
‘On the Basis of Sex’ Review: How Ruth Bader Ginsburg Became ‘Notorious’
“On the Basis of Sex” does a brisk, coherent job of articulating what Ginsburg accomplished and why it mattered, dramatizing both her personal stake in feminist legal activism and the intellectual discipline with which she approached it.
Donald Trump’s evolving rhetoric on the wall
The core of US President Donald Trump’s argument for the southern border wall has remained largely the same. But as the fight wears on, his justification has expanded and details like cost and construction materials have evolved.
Elizabeth Warren vs Donald Trump: A blow-by-blow account of a turbulent history
The Massachusetts senator is the most prominent Democrat to have announced a run against President Trump in 2020. The two already have a long history of trading barbs, and it’s likely to get even nastier.
Hello 2019: Applicants for NYT’s ’52 places to go’ give us some serious travel goals
A lot of people applied. Only one will be chosen to travel around the world. But for the rest of us, this video has some serious travel goals.
How Europe outsources migrant suffering at sea
European countries are outsourcing their humanitarian responsibilities to a dubious partner. An NYT investigation shows the deadly results.
